Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WYNN. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $133.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.19, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.43.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.