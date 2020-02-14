Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to Post $0.73 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.75. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. Raymond James started coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,546,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,536,000 after buying an additional 183,550 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 846,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 156,044 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,993,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,253,000 after buying an additional 146,318 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,874,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,114,000 after buying an additional 142,102 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWB opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.04. Great Western Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $38.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

