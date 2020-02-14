Zacks: Brokerages Expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have provided estimates for Propetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.37. Propetro reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). Propetro had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.39 million.

PUMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Propetro from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.52.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The stock has a market cap of $954.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. Propetro has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

