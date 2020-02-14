Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co. is primarily engaged in the real estate industry through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Real estate operations include commercial real estate, real estate development, residential and golf operations, property leasing, leasing properties for oil and mineral exploration and the sale of forest products. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $63.39 on Tuesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $20.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.75 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 451,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after purchasing an additional 131,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 57,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 253,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period.

About Consolidated-Tomoka Land

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

