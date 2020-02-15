22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Short Interest Up 8.5% in January

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,790,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 17,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,039,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 250,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,980,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 330,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 58,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 109,909 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $1.12 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.59.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

