8,233 Shares in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Creative Planning owned 0.75% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 21,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GRNB opened at $26.93 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0561 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.