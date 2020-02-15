A Scott Anderson Sells 4,631 Shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ZION opened at $46.26 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

