ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 44,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 473,405 shares.The stock last traded at $10.05 and had previously closed at $10.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $983.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 709,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,925,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 418.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 311,949 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 563,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 237,550 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,209,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Company Profile (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

