ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $29.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

