Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered Advantage Oil & Gas to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $325.95 million, a P/E ratio of 174.57 and a beta of 1.16.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

