Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ARPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $0.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 200.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 72,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 246,725 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,300,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 108,749 shares during the period. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes proprietary therapeutics for treating ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the tie-2 pathway, which completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

