Alisha Charlton Sells 2,300 Shares of Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) CFO Alisha Charlton sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $45,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $48,544.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PDEX opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.57. Pro-Dex Inc has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. THB Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 88,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

