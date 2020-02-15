Analysts Expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $419.16 Million

Equities research analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will post $419.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $414.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $423.52 million. EQM Midstream Partners reported sales of $384.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EQM Midstream Partners.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

EQM opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. EQM Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQM. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

