Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAN. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 0.93. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,600,807.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,747 shares of company stock worth $11,545,251. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1,463.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.