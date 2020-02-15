Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Gap Up to $296.00

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $305.73, but opened at $296.00. Anthem shares last traded at $299.17, with a volume of 86,811 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $293.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

