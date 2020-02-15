Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Holdings Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua America by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,786 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Aqua America by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,297,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,449,000 after acquiring an additional 81,915 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aqua America by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,538,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,222,000 after acquiring an additional 156,530 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aqua America by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,488,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,627,000 after acquiring an additional 33,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Aqua America by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,125,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,442,000 after acquiring an additional 519,900 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aqua America stock opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $52.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Aqua America’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

