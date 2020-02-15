Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

RCUS stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.