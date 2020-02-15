Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.21

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.21 and last traded at $108.15, with a volume of 21307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.57.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.12%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,926 shares of company stock worth $3,776,078 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,719,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

