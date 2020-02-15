Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading Up 75%

Aton Resources Inc (CVE:AAN) was up 75% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 1,389,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 539% from the average daily volume of 217,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.64.

About Aton Resources (CVE:AAN)

Aton Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of 738 square kilometers located in Egypt.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.