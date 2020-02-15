AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,053.21 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $886.95 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,128.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,132.88.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush cut AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.