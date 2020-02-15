Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Ayr Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

AYRSF opened at $8.94 on Thursday. Ayr Strategies has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46.

About Ayr Strategies

Ayr Strategies Inc is a vertically-integrated multi-state operator in cannabis sector in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr Strategies Inc is based in New York, New York.

