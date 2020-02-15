Bank of America Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day moving average is $102.20. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $65.54 and a 52-week high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 580,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after buying an additional 348,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,061,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $15,315,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth about $5,598,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,528,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

