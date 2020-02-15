Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Beazley has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BZLYF opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

