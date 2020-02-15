Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,162 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.25% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,607.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is 33.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.47.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

