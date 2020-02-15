Boston Partners Boosts Position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669,888 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Colony Capital were worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Colony Capital by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNY opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.34. Colony Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

CLNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

