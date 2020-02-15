Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Centerstate Bank Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 874,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Centerstate Bank were worth $21,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centerstate Bank by 37.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,075,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,001,000 after buying an additional 2,458,709 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 571,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after acquiring an additional 295,491 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank in the third quarter valued at $5,780,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Centerstate Bank in the third quarter valued at $4,104,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerstate Bank by 23.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 839,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centerstate Bank news, CFO William E. V. Matthews bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,452.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centerstate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ CSFL opened at $23.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Centerstate Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25.

Centerstate Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Centerstate Bank had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $208.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that Centerstate Bank Corp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Centerstate Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Centerstate Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

Centerstate Bank Company Profile

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for CenterState Bank, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

