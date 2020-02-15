Boston Partners Has $20.40 Million Holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,388,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,355 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles worth $20,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCAU. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

