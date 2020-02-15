Boston Partners Has $25.95 Million Stock Position in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 756,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.01% of Cactus worth $25,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cactus by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cactus by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

NYSE WHD opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus Inc has a 12-month low of $24.23 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.22%.

Several analysts have commented on WHD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.