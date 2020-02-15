Boston Partners Increases Position in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 667,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Frontdoor were worth $31,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $238,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTDR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $43.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.59. Frontdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

