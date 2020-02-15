Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 996,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hanmi Financial were worth $19,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,826,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,310,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 71,089 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 3,419,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 34,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,372,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of HAFC opened at $17.63 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $558.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

