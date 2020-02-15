Boston Partners Sells 114,122 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,724 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 114,122 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.18% of CDW worth $37,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 82.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,734,000 after buying an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 496,112 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1,107.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 136,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 77.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 295,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 128,857 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

In related news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,648,157. 2.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.32. CDW has a 52 week low of $90.53 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

