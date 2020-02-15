Boston Partners Sells 197,659 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 197,659 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.62% of Radian Group worth $31,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth $3,506,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Radian Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 235,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Radian Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,006 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 140,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Radian Group by 37.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 280,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDN stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.23. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $26.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 44.03%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.31%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $33.50 price target on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

