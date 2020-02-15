Boston Partners Trims Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in ProAssurance were worth $24,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,735 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $45.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

