Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has $57.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an in-line rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.09.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of BIP stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.86, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.538 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,871.43%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,465,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,040,000 after purchasing an additional 185,117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,519,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,303,000 after purchasing an additional 336,013 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,999,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,854,000 after acquiring an additional 780,798 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,847,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,801,000 after acquiring an additional 161,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,897 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.