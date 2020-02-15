California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,388 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $5,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in LivePerson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in LivePerson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in LivePerson by 269.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $33.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.87. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. As a group, analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

In other news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,420. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

