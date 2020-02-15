California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 25,177 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,177 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

CXP opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

