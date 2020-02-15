California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 8,580 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Advanced Disposal Services by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

NYSE:ADSW opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, VP Michael K. Slattery sold 126,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $4,171,334.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 190,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,719.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Disposal Services

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.