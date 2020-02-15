California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 53,309 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DHT were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 581.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth about $440,000. 46.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, February 9th.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.59 on Friday. DHT Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). DHT had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DHT Holdings Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.90%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

