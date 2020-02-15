California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of Lendingtree worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Lendingtree in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $327.10 on Friday. Lendingtree Inc has a 12 month low of $281.01 and a 12 month high of $434.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 394.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.50.

TREE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.83.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

