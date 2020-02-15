California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 14,226 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $5,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth $248,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 948.0% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 834,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,692,000 after purchasing an additional 754,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 62.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 55,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,553 shares during the period.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $61.13 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.31 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.