California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Avis Budget Group worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Avis Budget Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernardo Hees bought 430,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

