California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.28% of NetScout Systems worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 244.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.40.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $260.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

