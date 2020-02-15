California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Acceleron Pharma worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1,947.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $93.66 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $71.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.93.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

