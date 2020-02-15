California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.06 Million Stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its 200 day moving average is $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 81.97%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

