California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.17 Million Stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 269,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,627 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $5,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 619.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

UE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.02 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 11.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

