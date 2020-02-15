California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.36 Million Position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 344,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $25.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $33,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.