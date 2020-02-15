California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Meritage Homes worth $5,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Shares of MTH opened at $72.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.