California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 110,450 Shares of Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,450 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,064,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,377,000 after buying an additional 1,814,274 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after buying an additional 177,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,887,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,278,000 after buying an additional 661,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 612,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares in the company, valued at $286,812.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,509 shares of company stock worth $2,703,405. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LAUR. TheStreet raised shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $21.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.17. Laureate Education Inc has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $21.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

