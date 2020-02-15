California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 8,563 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Chart Industries worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Chart Industries by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chart Industries by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.66. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $95.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

