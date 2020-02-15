California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $5,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,543,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after purchasing an additional 312,472 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 963,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth $20,693,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 22.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $48.71 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $366,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,726.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $70,731.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $184,380.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,795 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

